Hour Loop
(NASDAQ:HOUR)
3.10
0.14[4.73%]
At close: Jun 3
2.75
-0.3500[-11.29%]
After Hours: 5:50PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low2.9 - 3.13
52 Week High/Low1.88 - 10.33
Open / Close2.99 / 3.1
Float / Outstanding1.7M / 35M
Vol / Avg.99.6K / 1.6M
Mkt Cap108.6M
P/E31.68
50d Avg. Price3.33
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float1.7M

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$7.00

Lowest Price Target1

$7.00

Consensus Price Target1

$7.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
10000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • EF Hutton

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Hour Loop

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Hour Loop Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Hour Loop (HOUR)?
A

The latest price target for Hour Loop (NASDAQ: HOUR) was reported by EF Hutton on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting HOUR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 125.81% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Hour Loop (HOUR)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Hour Loop (NASDAQ: HOUR) was provided by EF Hutton, and Hour Loop initiated their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Hour Loop (HOUR)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hour Loop, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hour Loop was filed on February 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 9, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Hour Loop (HOUR) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hour Loop (HOUR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price Hour Loop (HOUR) is trading at is $3.10, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

