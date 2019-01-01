Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hour Loop
The latest price target for Hour Loop (NASDAQ: HOUR) was reported by EF Hutton on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting HOUR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 125.81% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hour Loop (NASDAQ: HOUR) was provided by EF Hutton, and Hour Loop initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hour Loop, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hour Loop was filed on February 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hour Loop (HOUR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price Hour Loop (HOUR) is trading at is $3.10, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
