Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Home BancShares
Home BancShares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Home BancShares (NYSE: HOMB) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $28.00 expecting HOMB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.90% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Home BancShares (NYSE: HOMB) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Home BancShares maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Home BancShares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Home BancShares was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Home BancShares (HOMB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $27.00 to $28.00. The current price Home BancShares (HOMB) is trading at is $22.97, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
