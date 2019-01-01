ñol

Home BancShares
(NYSE:HOMB)
22.97
0.15[0.66%]
At close: Jun 3
22.98
0.0100[0.04%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low22.5 - 23.02
52 Week High/Low19.83 - 27.91
Open / Close22.5 / -
Float / Outstanding173.9M / 205.6M
Vol / Avg.1.5M / 966.3K
Mkt Cap4.7B
P/E12.75
50d Avg. Price21.92
Div / Yield0.66/2.89%
Payout Ratio32.68
EPS0.4
Total Float173.9M

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Home BancShares reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

$0.370

Quarterly Revenue

$161.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$159M

Earnings Recap

 

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Home BancShares missed estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was down $31.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Home BancShares's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.42 0.44 0.46 0.43
EPS Actual 0.45 0.45 0.48 0.55
Revenue Estimate 167.84M 167.17M 174.31M 172.47M
Revenue Actual 170.98M 173.82M 172.37M 193.36M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Home BancShares Questions & Answers

Q
When is Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) reporting earnings?
A

Home BancShares (HOMB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Q
What were Home BancShares’s (NYSE:HOMB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $131.8M, which missed the estimate of $133.6M.

