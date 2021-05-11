Cramer Weighs In On Hawaiian Holdings, Teladoc And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: HOMB) is a good situation. He likes it and he said it's not that expensive.

Cramer would stick with Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA), but his favorite remains Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV).

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) has gone down because there are too many companies that are in that business. He would not buy more shares of Teladoc.

Cramer likes Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) and even though it has had a big move, he would continue to buy it. It even reversed on Monday, so Cramer sees a really good opportunity.