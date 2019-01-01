HMN Financial Inc is a stock savings bank holding company of Home federal savings bank. The bank is engaged in community banking and operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin. It is involved in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and businesses and using such deposits to originate single-family residential, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans as well as consumer, construction, and commercial business loans. The bank also invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, U.S. government agency obligations and other permissible investments. Its products and services include checking and savings accounts, cash deposits, online services, credit cards among others.