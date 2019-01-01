QQQ
Range
25.17 - 25.73
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/2.6K
Div / Yield
0.24/0.95%
52 Wk
19.32 - 25.98
Mkt Cap
115.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
25.51
P/E
8.41
EPS
0.45
Shares
4.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 8:10AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
HMN Financial Inc is a stock savings bank holding company of Home federal savings bank. The bank is engaged in community banking and operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin. It is involved in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and businesses and using such deposits to originate single-family residential, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans as well as consumer, construction, and commercial business loans. The bank also invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, U.S. government agency obligations and other permissible investments. Its products and services include checking and savings accounts, cash deposits, online services, credit cards among others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.450
REV10.262M

Analyst Ratings

HMN Finl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HMN Finl (HMNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HMN Finl (NASDAQ: HMNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are HMN Finl's (HMNF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HMN Finl (HMNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HMN Finl

Q

Current Stock Price for HMN Finl (HMNF)?

A

The stock price for HMN Finl (NASDAQ: HMNF) is $25.3 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HMN Finl (HMNF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 8, 2008 to stockholders of record on August 21, 2008.

Q

When is HMN Finl (NASDAQ:HMNF) reporting earnings?

A

HMN Finl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is HMN Finl (HMNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HMN Finl.

Q

What sector and industry does HMN Finl (HMNF) operate in?

A

HMN Finl is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.