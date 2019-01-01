HMN Finl (NASDAQ:HMNF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 19
EPS
$0.340
Quarterly Revenue
$9.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$9.7M
Earnings History
HMN Finl Questions & Answers
When is HMN Finl (NASDAQ:HMNF) reporting earnings?
HMN Finl (HMNF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 19, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for HMN Finl (NASDAQ:HMNF)?
The Actual EPS was $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were HMN Finl’s (NASDAQ:HMNF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $8.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
