ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
HMN Finl
(NASDAQ:HMNF)
22.81
-0.43[-1.85%]
Last update: 12:55PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low22.81 - 23.17
52 Week High/Low20.62 - 25.98
Open / Close23.17 / -
Float / Outstanding3.7M / 4.5M
Vol / Avg.5.2K / 4.1K
Mkt Cap103.6M
P/E8.9
50d Avg. Price24.1
Div / Yield0.24/1.03%
Payout Ratio2.3
EPS0.34
Total Float3.7M

HMN Finl (NASDAQ:HMNF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

HMN Finl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 19

EPS

$0.340

Quarterly Revenue

$9.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$9.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of HMN Finl using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

HMN Finl Questions & Answers

Q
When is HMN Finl (NASDAQ:HMNF) reporting earnings?
A

HMN Finl (HMNF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 19, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for HMN Finl (NASDAQ:HMNF)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were HMN Finl’s (NASDAQ:HMNF) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $8.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.