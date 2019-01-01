Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE:HLX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$-0.280
Quarterly Revenue
$150.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$150.1M
Earnings History
Helix Energy Solutions Gr Questions & Answers
When is Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE:HLX) reporting earnings?
Helix Energy Solutions Gr (HLX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE:HLX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $-0.03.
What were Helix Energy Solutions Gr’s (NYSE:HLX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $150.3M, which beat the estimate of $143.7M.
