Holley (NYSE:HLLY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Holley (NYSE: HLLY) was reported by Raymond James on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting HLLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.23% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Holley (NYSE: HLLY) was provided by Raymond James, and Holley maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Holley, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Holley was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Holley (HLLY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.50 to $14.00. The current price Holley (HLLY) is trading at is $10.75, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
