Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Hailiang Education Group Inc provides educational services in China. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company educates students according to their aptitudes, devoting to improve students study ability, cultural accomplishments, and international perspectives. Multilingual teaching is available in Hailiang Education, including Chinese, English, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and French. Its operating segment includes K-12 educational and management services; Educational training services and others. The company generates maximum revenue from the K-12 educational and management services segment.

Hailiang Education Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hailiang Education Gr (HLG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ: HLG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hailiang Education Gr's (HLG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hailiang Education Gr (HLG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hailiang Education Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Hailiang Education Gr (HLG)?

A

The stock price for Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ: HLG) is $13.37 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:50:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hailiang Education Gr (HLG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hailiang Education Gr.

Q

When is Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG) reporting earnings?

A

Hailiang Education Gr’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Hailiang Education Gr (HLG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hailiang Education Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Hailiang Education Gr (HLG) operate in?

A

Hailiang Education Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.