Hailiang Education Group Inc provides educational services in China. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company educates students according to their aptitudes, devoting to improve students study ability, cultural accomplishments, and international perspectives. Multilingual teaching is available in Hailiang Education, including Chinese, English, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and French. Its operating segment includes K-12 educational and management services; Educational training services and others. The company generates maximum revenue from the K-12 educational and management services segment.