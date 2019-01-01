|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ: HLG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hailiang Education Gr’s space includes: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA), Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC), Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU), Stride (NYSE:LRN) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE).
There is no analysis for Hailiang Education Gr
The stock price for Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ: HLG) is $13.37 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:50:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Hailiang Education Gr.
Hailiang Education Gr’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Hailiang Education Gr.
Hailiang Education Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.