There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Helbiz Inc provides electric micro-mobility services. The company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. It is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services (Helbiz Live), food delivery (Helbiz Kitchen), financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app.

Helbiz Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Helbiz (HLBZW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Helbiz's (HLBZW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Helbiz.

Q

What is the target price for Helbiz (HLBZW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Helbiz

Q

Current Stock Price for Helbiz (HLBZW)?

A

The stock price for Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZW) is $0.2502 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:38:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Helbiz (HLBZW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Helbiz.

Q

When is Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZW) reporting earnings?

A

Helbiz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Helbiz (HLBZW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Helbiz.

Q

What sector and industry does Helbiz (HLBZW) operate in?

A

Helbiz is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.