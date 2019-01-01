QQQ
May 28, 2021, 5:26PM
May 28, 2021, 1:15PM

High Tide Inc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy High Tide Inc (HITID) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of High Tide Inc (OTC: HITID) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are High Tide Inc's (HITID) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for High Tide Inc.

Q

What is the target price for High Tide Inc (HITID) stock?

A

There is no analysis for High Tide Inc

Q

Current Stock Price for High Tide Inc (HITID)?

A

The stock price for High Tide Inc (OTC: HITID) is $9.45 last updated Tue Jun 01 2021 19:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does High Tide Inc (HITID) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for High Tide Inc.

Q

When is High Tide Inc (OTC:HITID) reporting earnings?

A

High Tide Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is High Tide Inc (HITID) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for High Tide Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does High Tide Inc (HITID) operate in?

A

High Tide Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.