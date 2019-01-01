Hammerhead Energy Inc
(NASDAQ:HHRS)
$7.62
-0.12[-1.55%]
At close: Jul 14
$7.49
-0.1300[-1.71%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Open7.655Close7.620
Vol / Avg.1.405K / 15.628KMkt Cap693.795M
Day Range7.580 - 7.70052 Wk Range6.000 - 39.300

Hammerhead Energy Stock (NASDAQ:HHRS), Guidance and Forecast

Companies issue guidance, or expectations of future EPS and revenue, so investors have a sense of how much money a company will make in a future period.

No Data
Q

What is the most recent guidance for Hammerhead Energy (HHRS)?

A

There have been no specific sales or earnings guidance reported for Hammerhead Energy in recent months.

Browse guidance and forecast on all stocks.

