QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
19.97 - 21
Vol / Avg.
8.7K/14.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.49 - 28.27
Mkt Cap
61.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
20.76
P/E
-
EPS
-3.31
Shares
3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 7:56AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 8:07AM
Ashford Inc is a provider of asset management and advisory services to other entities, primarily within the hospitality industry. The company's operating segment include REIT Advisory; Remington; Premier; JSAV; OpenKey and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the JSAV segment. JSAV segment provides event technology and creative communications solutions services. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities. Its Remington segment provides hotel management services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Mexico and All other countries.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.760

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV95.540M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ashford Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ashford (AINC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ashford (AMEX: AINC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ashford's (AINC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ashford.

Q

What is the target price for Ashford (AINC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ashford (AMEX: AINC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 6, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting AINC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -50.59% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ashford (AINC)?

A

The stock price for Ashford (AMEX: AINC) is $20.24 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:37:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ashford (AINC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ashford.

Q

When is Ashford (AMEX:AINC) reporting earnings?

A

Ashford’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Ashford (AINC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ashford.

Q

What sector and industry does Ashford (AINC) operate in?

A

Ashford is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.