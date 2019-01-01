Ashford Inc is a provider of asset management and advisory services to other entities, primarily within the hospitality industry. The company's operating segment include REIT Advisory; Remington; Premier; JSAV; OpenKey and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the JSAV segment. JSAV segment provides event technology and creative communications solutions services. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities. Its Remington segment provides hotel management services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Mexico and All other countries.