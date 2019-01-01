ñol

Holly Energy Partners
(NYSE:HEP)
19.44
-0.39[-1.97%]
Last update: 9:48AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low19.44 - 19.7
52 Week High/Low15.61 - 23.69
Open / Close19.74 / -
Float / Outstanding66.6M / 126.4M
Vol / Avg.6.2K / 256K
Mkt Cap2.5B
P/E10.6
50d Avg. Price17.92
Div / Yield1.4/7.06%
Payout Ratio74.87
EPS0.45
Total Float66.6M

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Holly Energy Partners reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

$0.450

Quarterly Revenue

$120.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$120.2M

Earnings Recap

 

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Holly Energy Partners beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.39.

Revenue was down $6.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Holly Energy Partners's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.48 0.46 0.49 0.45
EPS Actual 0.43 0.46 0.48 0.48
Revenue Estimate 119.00M 127.33M 129.61M 123.38M
Revenue Actual 118.49M 122.58M 126.23M 127.18M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Holly Energy Partners Questions & Answers

Q
When is Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) reporting earnings?
A

Holly Energy Partners (HEP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.36, which missed the estimate of $0.47.

Q
What were Holly Energy Partners’s (NYSE:HEP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $109.1M, which missed the estimate of $113.6M.

