ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
H&E Equipment Servs
(NASDAQ:HEES)
36.10
-0.45[-1.23%]
Last update: 9:39AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low36.35 - 36.44
52 Week High/Low28.28 - 50.69
Open / Close36.35 / -
Float / Outstanding31.6M / 36.2M
Vol / Avg.5.2K / 210.9K
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E17.74
50d Avg. Price37.83
Div / Yield1.1/3.01%
Payout Ratio53.4
EPS0.45
Total Float31.6M

H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

H&E Equipment Servs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$0.450

Quarterly Revenue

$272.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$272.4M

Earnings Recap

 

H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

H&E Equipment Servs beat estimated earnings by 45.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was down $6.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 4.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at H&E Equipment Servs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.45 0.49 0.40 0.15
EPS Actual 0.59 0.68 0.43 0.11
Revenue Estimate 265.18M 319.61M 300.71M 267.95M
Revenue Actual 281.25M 319.37M 315.76M 278.44M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of H&E Equipment Servs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

H&E Equipment Servs Questions & Answers

Q
When is H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) reporting earnings?
A

H&E Equipment Servs (HEES) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Q
What were H&E Equipment Servs’s (NASDAQ:HEES) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $249.4M, which beat the estimate of $237.7M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.