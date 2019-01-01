H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

H&E Equipment Servs beat estimated earnings by 45.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was down $6.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 4.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at H&E Equipment Servs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.49 0.40 0.15 EPS Actual 0.59 0.68 0.43 0.11 Revenue Estimate 265.18M 319.61M 300.71M 267.95M Revenue Actual 281.25M 319.37M 315.76M 278.44M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.