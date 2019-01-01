QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
48.29 - 54.84
Vol / Avg.
477.2K/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
45.43 - 102.95
Mkt Cap
8.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
54.39
P/E
-
EPS
-0.91
Shares
178.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 9 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 2:47PM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 9:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 2:39PM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 10:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 8:55AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 8:42AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 7:54AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 7:04AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
HashiCorp Inc is engaged in solving the infrastructure challenges of cloud adoption by enabling an operating model that unlocks the full potential of modern public and private clouds. Its cloud operating model provides consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automate the processes involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. Its main commercial products are Terraform, Vault, Consul, and Nomad.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HashiCorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HashiCorp (HCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ: HCP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HashiCorp's (HCP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HashiCorp (HCP) stock?

A

The latest price target for HashiCorp (NASDAQ: HCP) was reported by Citigroup on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting HCP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 104.54% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HashiCorp (HCP)?

A

The stock price for HashiCorp (NASDAQ: HCP) is $48.89 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HashiCorp (HCP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 22, 2011 to stockholders of record on November 3, 2011.

Q

When is HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) reporting earnings?

A

HashiCorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is HashiCorp (HCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HashiCorp.

Q

What sector and industry does HashiCorp (HCP) operate in?

A

HashiCorp is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.