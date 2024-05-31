Tech Stocks Crumble As Wall Street's 5-Week Rally Ends; Bonds Offer Safe Haven As Growth Worries Reemerge: What's Driving Markets Friday?

by Piero Cingari, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 31, 2024 1:44 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Bears return, driving large-cap tech stocks lower despite inflation measures meeting expectations.
  • Decelerating personal spending and income spark fears of waning consumer momentum and economic slowdown.
Loading...
Loading...

Bears knocked on Wall Street’s door again Friday, sending large-cap tech stocks lower despite the Fed’s favorite inflation measure meeting expectations.

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 index are set to end a 5-week winning streak as investors grow more cautious about the latest economic developments.

In April 2024, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index held steady at 2.7% year-on-year, matching the previous month and forecasts. The annual core inflation rate also remained unchanged at 2.8%, in line with expectations.

However, concerns arose from a deceleration in personal spending and income, raising fears that strong consumer momentum is waning. Additionally, the Chicago PMI dropped to its lowest level since May 2020, increasing worries about an ongoing economic slowdown.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 1.5%, marking its third straight session of losses and its worst performance in a month. The S&P 500 was down 0.4%, the Russell 2000 edged 0.1% lower, while blue-chip stocks in the Dow Jones rose 0.3%, reflecting a shift to high-quality defensive stocks.

Treasury yields fell, boosting fixed-income assets, with the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT rising 0.6%.

Gold, tracked by the SPDR Gold Trust GLD, unexpectedly fell 0.5%, and Bitcoin BTC/USD dropped 1.6%.

Friday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice1-day %chg
Dow Jones38,261.570.4%
Russell 20002,052.98-0.1%
S&P 5005,212.90-0.4%
Nasdaq 10018,267.38-1.5%
Updated at 1:15 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was 0.4% lower to $520.54
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 0.4% to $383.10
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust (ARCA: QQQ) fell 1.4% to $445.43
  • Sector-wise, the Real Estate  Select Sector SPDR Fund XLRE outperformed, up by 1.6%, while the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK lagged, down 1.5%.
  • Industry-wise, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF XOP, outperformed, up 1.6%.
Loading...
Loading...

Friday’s Stock Movers

  • Caesars Entertainment Inc. CZR rose over 10% after rumors that Carl Icahn invested in the casino company.
  • The Gap Inc. GPS rose 26%, after sharply beating both earnings and revenue estimates last quarter.
  • MongoDB Inc. MDB plummeted 23%, eyeing the worst day since September 2022, after the company issued weak guidance for the upcoming quarter as well as for the fiscal-year 2025.
  • Other stocks reacting to earnings were Costco Corp. COST down 2.5%, Dell Technologies Inc. DELL down 20%, Marvell Technology Inc. MRVL down 11%, Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV down 11%, NetApp Inc. NTAP up 0.6%, Zscaler Inc. ZS up 7%, Ulta Beauty Inc. ULTA up 0.9%, The Cooper Companies Inc. COO up 3.7%, and SentinelOne Inc. S down 12%.

Read now: Bill Ackman Plans To Take Pershing Square Public By 2025, Following $10.5B Valuation Deal: Report

Photo: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In: CryptocurrencyEarningsEquitiesLarge CapMacro Economic EventsMacro NotificationMarket SummaryMid CapSector ETFsBondsBroad U.S. Equity ETFsCommoditiesSmall CapTreasuriesTop StoriesEconomicsFederal ReserveTechETFsInflationInterest Ratesmidday updatePCE InflationStories That Matter
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!