QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/567.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.27 - 34.43
Mkt Cap
6.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
305.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 17 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 5:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 10:46AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 6:26AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 6:24AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 11:39AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 8:47AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 8:38AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 7:00AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 6:59AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 5:11AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors across the globe to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.090

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV286.470M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Thoughtworks Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ: TWKS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thoughtworks Holding's (TWKS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ: TWKS) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting TWKS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.35% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS)?

A

The stock price for Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ: TWKS) is $22.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thoughtworks Holding.

Q

When is Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS) reporting earnings?

A

Thoughtworks Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.

Q

Is Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thoughtworks Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS) operate in?

A

Thoughtworks Holding is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.