The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) was reported by Roth Capital on August 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting HCKT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.56% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) was provided by Roth Capital, and The Hackett Group maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of The Hackett Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for The Hackett Group was filed on August 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest The Hackett Group (HCKT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $23.00 to $24.00. The current price The Hackett Group (HCKT) is trading at is $20.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
