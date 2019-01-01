The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

The Hackett Group beat estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $12.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 7.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at The Hackett Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.28 0.29 0.25 EPS Actual 0.33 0.32 0.39 0.27 Revenue Estimate 65.72M 67.03M 65.28M 61.85M Revenue Actual 70.23M 71.89M 73.20M 63.49M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

The Hackett Group management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $0.33 and $0.35 per share.

