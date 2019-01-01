ñol

The Hackett Group
(NASDAQ:HCKT)
20.95
00
At close: Jun 2
20.95
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16.92 - 24.78
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding27.2M / 31.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 149.6K
Mkt Cap663.1M
P/E14.96
50d Avg. Price22.59
Div / Yield0.44/2.10%
Payout Ratio29.29
EPS0.33
Total Float27.2M

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

The Hackett Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.380

Quarterly Revenue

$75.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$75.7M

Earnings Recap

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

The Hackett Group beat estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $12.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 7.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at The Hackett Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.29 0.28 0.29 0.25
EPS Actual 0.33 0.32 0.39 0.27
Revenue Estimate 65.72M 67.03M 65.28M 61.85M
Revenue Actual 70.23M 71.89M 73.20M 63.49M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

The Hackett Group management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $0.33 and $0.35 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of The Hackett Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

The Hackett Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) reporting earnings?
A

The Hackett Group (HCKT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.25, which hit the estimate of $0.25.

Q
What were The Hackett Group’s (NASDAQ:HCKT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $73.6M, which missed the estimate of $74.4M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.