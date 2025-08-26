A symbol of healthcare's future through innovative system advancements by Medtronic
August 26, 2025 9:40 AM 3 min read

Medtronic To Rally Around 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • UBS raised Albemarle Corporation ALB price target from $62 to $89. UBS analyst Joshua Spector upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. Albemarle shares closed at $81.29 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • TD Cowen increased the price target for Domo, Inc. DOMO from $13 to $21. TD Cowen analyst Derrick Wood upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Domo shares closed at $13.84 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan raised CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. CX price target from $8.1 to $10.5. JP Morgan analyst Adrian Huerta upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. CEMEX shares closed at $8.87 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY from $16 to $14. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns maintained a Buy rating. Relay Therapeutics shares closed at $3.51 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Okta, Inc. OKTA from $115 to $120. Canaccord Genuity analyst Kingsley Crane upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Okta shares closed at $91.35 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • TD Cowen raised Xylem Inc. XYL price target from $125 to $130. TD Cowen analyst Joseph Giordano maintained a Hold rating. Xylem shares settled at $142.67 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham increased Semtech Corporation SMTC price target from $54 to $60. Needham analyst N. Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating. Semtech shares closed at $51.00 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies boosted Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA price target from $425 to $550. Jefferies analyst Ashley Helgans maintained a Hold rating. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $524.37 on Monday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised the price target for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. HBNC from $18 to $19. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Damon Delmonte upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Horizon Bancorp shares settled at $15.66 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Argus Research increased Medtronic plc MDT price target from $105 to $115. Argus Research analyst David Toung maintained a Buy rating. Medtronic shares closed at $92.03 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying MDT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ALB Logo
ALBAlbemarle Corp
$83.242.40%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
30.41
Growth
19.85
Quality
N/A
Value
74.57
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CX Logo
CXCemex SAB de CV
$9.173.38%
DOMO Logo
DOMODomo Inc
$16.1416.6%
HBNC Logo
HBNCHorizon Bancorp (IN)
$16.112.87%
MDT Logo
MDTMedtronic PLC
$92.00-0.04%
OKTA Logo
OKTAOkta Inc
$91.910.61%
RLAY Logo
RLAYRelay Therapeutics Inc
$3.50-0.14%
SMTC Logo
SMTCSemtech Corp
$58.6415.0%
ULTA Logo
ULTAUlta Beauty Inc
$524.840.09%
XYL Logo
XYLXylem Inc
$143.330.46%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved