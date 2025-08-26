Medtronic To Rally Around 25%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- UBS raised Albemarle Corporation ALB price target from $62 to $89. UBS analyst Joshua Spector upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. Albemarle shares closed at $81.29 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen increased the price target for Domo, Inc. DOMO from $13 to $21. TD Cowen analyst Derrick Wood upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Domo shares closed at $13.84 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. CX price target from $8.1 to $10.5. JP Morgan analyst Adrian Huerta upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. CEMEX shares closed at $8.87 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY from $16 to $14. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns maintained a Buy rating. Relay Therapeutics shares closed at $3.51 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Okta, Inc. OKTA from $115 to $120. Canaccord Genuity analyst Kingsley Crane upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Okta shares closed at $91.35 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen raised Xylem Inc. XYL price target from $125 to $130. TD Cowen analyst Joseph Giordano maintained a Hold rating. Xylem shares settled at $142.67 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham increased Semtech Corporation SMTC price target from $54 to $60. Needham analyst N. Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating. Semtech shares closed at $51.00 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies boosted Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA price target from $425 to $550. Jefferies analyst Ashley Helgans maintained a Hold rating. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $524.37 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised the price target for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. HBNC from $18 to $19. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Damon Delmonte upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Horizon Bancorp shares settled at $15.66 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Argus Research increased Medtronic plc MDT price target from $105 to $115. Argus Research analyst David Toung maintained a Buy rating. Medtronic shares closed at $92.03 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
