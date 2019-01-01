Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.540
Quarterly Revenue
$62.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$59.8M
Earnings History
Horizon Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) reporting earnings?
Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.26, which missed the estimate of $0.29.
What were Horizon Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:HBNC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $35.4M, which missed the estimate of $36M.
