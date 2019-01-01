Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Home Bancorp
The latest price target for Home Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBCP) was reported by DA Davidson on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $44.50 expecting HBCP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.96% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Home Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBCP) was provided by DA Davidson, and Home Bancorp upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Home Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Home Bancorp was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Home Bancorp (HBCP) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $44.50. The current price Home Bancorp (HBCP) is trading at is $36.19, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
