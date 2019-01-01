ñol

Home Bancorp
(NASDAQ:HBCP)
36.19
00
At close: Jun 2
34.39
-1.8000[-4.97%]
PreMarket: 4:03PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low33.16 - 45.73
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding7.2M / 8.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 17.1K
Mkt Cap302.1M
P/E7.4
50d Avg. Price37.85
Div / Yield0.92/2.54%
Payout Ratio18.81
EPS0.53
Total Float7.2M

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Home Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$0.530

Quarterly Revenue

$23.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$26.9M

Earnings Recap

 

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Home Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 28.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.74.

Revenue was down $1.59 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Home Bancorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.20 1.11 1.21 1.06
EPS Actual 1.23 1.79 1.34 1.41
Revenue Estimate 24.99M 23.70M 24.53M 24.32M
Revenue Actual 24.65M 27.13M 24.11M 25.09M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Home Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Home Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) reporting earnings?
A

Home Bancorp (HBCP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.62.

Q
What were Home Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:HBCP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $15.9M, which beat the estimate of $15.8M.

