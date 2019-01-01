Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hannon Armstrong beat estimated earnings by 10.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $5.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 10.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hannon Armstrong's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.41 0.39 0.40 EPS Actual 0.47 0.41 0.57 0.43 Revenue Estimate 27.69M 26.28M 23.42M 24.62M Revenue Actual 30.54M 26.24M 25.02M 25.10M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Hannon Armstrong management provided guidance for FY 2024, expecting earnings between $2.4 and $2.4 per share.

