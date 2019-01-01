ñol

Hannon Armstrong
(NYSE:HASI)
39.16
-0.04[-0.10%]
At close: Jun 2
39.20
0.0400[0.10%]
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low33.61 - 65.74
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding84.3M / 86.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 789K
Mkt Cap3.4B
P/E27.8
50d Avg. Price41.6
Div / Yield1.5/3.83%
Payout Ratio101.06
EPS0.53
Total Float84.3M

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hannon Armstrong reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$0.520

Quarterly Revenue

$30.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$72.3M

Earnings Recap

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hannon Armstrong beat estimated earnings by 10.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $5.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 10.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hannon Armstrong's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.41 0.41 0.39 0.40
EPS Actual 0.47 0.41 0.57 0.43
Revenue Estimate 27.69M 26.28M 23.42M 24.62M
Revenue Actual 30.54M 26.24M 25.02M 25.10M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Hannon Armstrong management provided guidance for FY 2024, expecting earnings between $2.4 and $2.4 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Hannon Armstrong using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Hannon Armstrong Questions & Answers

Q
When is Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) reporting earnings?
A

Hannon Armstrong (HASI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Q
What were Hannon Armstrong’s (NYSE:HASI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $13.6M, which beat the estimate of $11.3M.

