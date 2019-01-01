Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hannon Armstrong
Hannon Armstrong Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $67.00 expecting HASI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.09% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Hannon Armstrong maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hannon Armstrong, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hannon Armstrong was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hannon Armstrong (HASI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $64.00 to $67.00. The current price Hannon Armstrong (HASI) is trading at is $39.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
