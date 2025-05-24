Trump Administration Enforces New Restrictions On Reporters At The Pentagon

The Trump administration has imposed new limitations on journalists’ access to the Pentagon, citing concerns over national security and operational integrity.

What Happened: U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday announced new rules requiring journalists to have official escorts within much of the Pentagon, according to a report by Reuters.

The restrictions, effective immediately, prevent credentialed reporters from accessing most areas of the Department of Defense headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, without prior approval and an escort.

Hegseth emphasized the importance of protecting classified national intelligence and operational security, stating that unauthorized disclosures could endanger U.S. service members.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon Press Association criticized the new rules as a “direct attack on the freedom of the press.” They noted that the press has historically had access to non-secured, unclassified spaces in the Pentagon under both Republican and Democratic administrations, even after the September 11 attacks, without operational security concerns.

Since Trump resumed office in January, the Pentagon has been investigating leaks, resulting in three officials being placed on administrative leave.

Additionally, legacy media outlets like the New York Times and CNN have been required to vacate their Pentagon offices, making way for others, including those generally supportive of the Trump administration.

The administration has also implemented lie detector tests to probe unclassified leaks, with some Department of Homeland Security officials facing potential dismissal for refusing polygraphs.

The White House maintains that leaks will not be tolerated and that those responsible should be held accountable.

