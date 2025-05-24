Trump Confirms 25% Tariff On Samsung And Other Companies Making Smartphones Outside The US

President Donald Trump has confirmed that the previously announced 25% tariff on iPhones will also apply to Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers outside the U.S.

What Happened: According to a report by 9to5Google on Friday, the President clarified that the 25% tariff would apply to “anybody” selling smartphones in the U.S. that are not made in the U.S. This comes after his earlier announcement of a 25% tariff on iPhones not manufactured in the U.S.

Trump specifically mentioned Samsung, stating that the tariffs would ensure fairness. The tariffs are expected to kick in towards the end of June.

See Also: Bitcoin’s Golden Cross Is Imminent: Strong Rally Or 2021-Style Sell-Off Next? – Benzinga

Trump’s decision is part of his ongoing demand for companies like Apple Inc. AAPL to move their production to the U.S. Currently, Apple’s production is primarily in China and partially in India.

Why It Matters: This move comes on the heels of Trump’s demand for Apple to manufacture iPhones domestically or face a 25% tariff.

Despite this, Apple indicated it would rather absorb the tariff than move production to the U.S. This was in response to Apple’s ongoing investment in India, where key supplier Foxconn is building a $1.5 billion plant.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Joey Sussman / Shutterstock.com