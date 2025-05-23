May 23, 2025 3:19 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Turn Red As Tariffs Threat Returns

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower amid heightened macroeconomic tensions, including a fresh tariff threat by president Donald Trump.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $108,866.35-2.5%
Ethereum ETH/USD $2,565.30-3.7%
Solana SOL/USD $179.62+0.04%
XRP XRP/USD $2.36-2.91%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2345-3.2%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.00001477-3.8%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 26.2% and daily active addresses growing by 5.75%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 14,030 to 16,506 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 51.8%.
  • Coinglass data reports 161,179 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $563.57 million.

Top Losers:

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
OFFICIAL TRUMP TRUMP/USD $13.31-15.3%
Lido DAO LDO/USD $0.9002-8%
The Graph GRT/USD $0.1141-7.1%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Mayne sees Bitcoin's pullback as a dip into a key demand zone, likely triggered by market overreaction to Trump's EU trade rhetoric.

If this level holds, it could set up a bullish weekend for BTC and altcoins.

CryptoCon notes this cycle is diverging from past bull runs, exchange balances are falling, not rising. That suggests retail hasn't arrived yet, and the mania phase is still to come.

Pentoshi remains long-term bullish, stating Bitcoin is on track to break all-time highs against gold and never look back. The ETF boom and institutional adoption are the catalysts.

Follis highlights Bitcoin's month-long ascending channel. As long as it holds, pullbacks near $106,000 are buying opportunities, with new highs on the table. Only a breakdown would warrant swing short setups.

