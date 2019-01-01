QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Habersham Bancorp is a bank holding company. The company provides a full-service commercial banking business through its subsidiary, Habersham Bancorp.

Habersham Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Habersham Bancorp (HABC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Habersham Bancorp (OTCEM: HABC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Habersham Bancorp's (HABC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Habersham Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Habersham Bancorp (HABC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Habersham Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Habersham Bancorp (HABC)?

A

The stock price for Habersham Bancorp (OTCEM: HABC) is $0.019 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 14:17:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Habersham Bancorp (HABC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 15, 2008 to stockholders of record on August 27, 2008.

Q

When is Habersham Bancorp (OTCEM:HABC) reporting earnings?

A

Habersham Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Habersham Bancorp (HABC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Habersham Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Habersham Bancorp (HABC) operate in?

A

Habersham Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.