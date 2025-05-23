Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Steady, Dogecoin Climbs: Watch These Levels, Traders Caution

Crypto markets are trading sideways on Friday morning as the fear and greed index continues to extend into the ‘extreme greed’ zone.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $111,032.03 +0.22% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,662.21 +0.65% Solana SOL/USD $185.24 +4.2% XRP XRP/USD $2.43 +0.96% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2451 +2.4% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001552 +1.9%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume increased by 26.2% and 4.6%, respectively. BTC's daily active addresses are up by 5.8%.

Coinglass data shows 103,711 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $247.61 million.

SoSoValue data shows $934.7 million in net inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs and $110.5 million net inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs.

Trader Notes: Michael van de Poppe sees the $105,000–$108,000 zone as a prime buy-the-dip opportunity for BTC and altcoins, stating the real bull market is now underway.

CrediBULL Crypto believes Bitcoin's impulsive breakout confirms his January thesis, forecasting a massive altcoin rally ahead.

Daan Crypto Trades points to $110,000 and $112,000 as critical breakout levels for Bitcoin, noting BTC's unusually steady price action near all-time highs.

Cold Blooded Shiller sees Solana nearing a breakout from its 4-month downtrend, urging traders not to assume they've missed the move.

Trader Tardigrade believes Dogecoin is on the verge of breaking recent highs.

Pentoshi highlights Ethereum approaching the $2,800s. A clean flip could open the door to $3,300, but first it needs to hold that zone.

