May 23, 2025

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Steady, Dogecoin Climbs: Watch These Levels, Traders Caution

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Crypto markets are trading sideways on Friday morning as the fear and greed index continues to extend into the ‘extreme greed’ zone.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD$111,032.03+0.22%
Ethereum ETH/USD$2,662.21+0.65%
Solana SOL/USD$185.24+4.2%
XRP XRP/USD$2.43+0.96%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.2451+2.4%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.00001552+1.9%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume increased by 26.2% and 4.6%, respectively. BTC's daily active addresses are up by 5.8%.
  • Coinglass data shows 103,711 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $247.61 million.
  • SoSoValue data shows $934.7 million in net inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs and $110.5 million net inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs.

Trader Notes: Michael van de Poppe sees the $105,000–$108,000 zone as a prime buy-the-dip opportunity for BTC and altcoins, stating the real bull market is now underway.

CrediBULL Crypto believes Bitcoin's impulsive breakout confirms his January thesis, forecasting a massive altcoin rally ahead.

Daan Crypto Trades points to $110,000 and $112,000 as critical breakout levels for Bitcoin, noting BTC's unusually steady price action near all-time highs.

Cold Blooded Shiller sees Solana nearing a breakout from its 4-month downtrend, urging traders not to assume they've missed the move.

Trader Tardigrade believes Dogecoin is on the verge of breaking recent highs.

Pentoshi highlights Ethereum approaching the $2,800s. A clean flip could open the door to $3,300, but first it needs to hold that zone.

Image: Shutterstock

