Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Steady, Dogecoin Climbs: Watch These Levels, Traders Caution

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization inched 0.3% higher at $3.51 trillion.
- Traders watching Bitcoin’s $110,000 and $112,000 levels closely for Bitcoin, Ethereum could see a big move to $3,300.
Crypto markets are trading sideways on Friday morning as the fear and greed index continues to extend into the ‘extreme greed’ zone.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$111,032.03
|+0.22%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,662.21
|+0.65%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$185.24
|+4.2%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.43
|+0.96%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.2451
|+2.4%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001552
|+1.9%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume increased by 26.2% and 4.6%, respectively. BTC's daily active addresses are up by 5.8%.
- Coinglass data shows 103,711 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $247.61 million.
- SoSoValue data shows $934.7 million in net inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs and $110.5 million net inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs.
Trader Notes: Michael van de Poppe sees the $105,000–$108,000 zone as a prime buy-the-dip opportunity for BTC and altcoins, stating the real bull market is now underway.
CrediBULL Crypto believes Bitcoin's impulsive breakout confirms his January thesis, forecasting a massive altcoin rally ahead.
Daan Crypto Trades points to $110,000 and $112,000 as critical breakout levels for Bitcoin, noting BTC's unusually steady price action near all-time highs.
Cold Blooded Shiller sees Solana nearing a breakout from its 4-month downtrend, urging traders not to assume they've missed the move.
Trader Tardigrade believes Dogecoin is on the verge of breaking recent highs.
Pentoshi highlights Ethereum approaching the $2,800s. A clean flip could open the door to $3,300, but first it needs to hold that zone.
