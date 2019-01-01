Haad Thip PCL is a Thailand-based company engaged in the manufacture and distributor of soft drinks. The company has granted a franchise by the Coca-Cola in the United States to be a producer and distributor of carbonated drinks under the trademarks of Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite, and other non-carbonated products owned by Coca-Cola Company, such as Minute Maid Splash and Namthip drinking Water. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Namthip, A&W, and Aquarius. The company distributes its products in the southern provinces of Thailand.