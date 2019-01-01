QQQ
Haad Thip PCL is a Thailand-based company engaged in the manufacture and distributor of soft drinks. The company has granted a franchise by the Coca-Cola in the United States to be a producer and distributor of carbonated drinks under the trademarks of Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite, and other non-carbonated products owned by Coca-Cola Company, such as Minute Maid Splash and Namthip drinking Water. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Namthip, A&W, and Aquarius. The company distributes its products in the southern provinces of Thailand.

Haad Thip Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Haad Thip (HAATF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Haad Thip (OTCPK: HAATF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Haad Thip's (HAATF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Haad Thip.

Q

What is the target price for Haad Thip (HAATF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Haad Thip

Q

Current Stock Price for Haad Thip (HAATF)?

A

The stock price for Haad Thip (OTCPK: HAATF) is $1.005 last updated Wed Sep 29 2021 15:44:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Haad Thip (HAATF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Haad Thip.

Q

When is Haad Thip (OTCPK:HAATF) reporting earnings?

A

Haad Thip does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Haad Thip (HAATF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Haad Thip.

Q

What sector and industry does Haad Thip (HAATF) operate in?

A

Haad Thip is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.