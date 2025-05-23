Shaquille O' Neal Says A Young Waitress Once Asked Him For A $4,000 Tip To Pay Her Rent For Two Months — And He Said, 'Ok, No Problem'

Some billionaires tip 10% and call it a lesson in humility. Shaquille O'Neal? He'll pay your rent—if you bring the food fast enough.

Despite a net worth reportedly hovering around $500 million and a portfolio that includes Krispy Kreme, early investments in Google and Ring, and more than a few real estate plays, Shaq isn't known for flaunting his wealth. He's known for sharing it.

Back in 2017, during an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Shaq explained his unconventional approach to tipping—and it's very on brand.

"When I'm at restaurants, I am a big tipper," he said. "I like to show my appreciation."

And that appreciation starts before the food even hits the table.

"So when they come up to the table," he told host Jimmy Kimmel, "I say, the quicker I get my order, the bigger your tip will be. And the food will come fast."

It works. And once the meal's done?

"I'll ask them, how much you want?" Shaq said casually.

That response caught Kimmel off guard. "You'll ask the waiter how much they want?"

Usually the tip is up to the diner—not the server. But Shaq doesn't exactly play by the usual rules. And once, that unexpected offer came with a big ask.

"The most someone said was $4,000," Shaq said. "And I said, ‘OK, no problem.'"

Stunned, Kimmel questioned, "You gave them $4,000?"

Shaq grinned. "It was a young lady. She goes, oh my God, you're gonna pay my rent for two months."

Kimmel laughed, warning him that kind of generosity might backfire. "You really should not have said this, because now you can never go out to dinner again."

And he had a point—now that word's out he's not just a generous tipper, but the kind who lets waitstaff name their price.

Of course, this isn't a one-off. Shaq's done things like buy an engagement ring for a young man, pay off the tab for an entire restaurant, and even help the homeless get back on their feet. Stories of his kindness are easy to find—and usually go viral.

But when it comes to his own kids? He makes them work for it.

In a 2021 appearance on the "Earn Your Leisure" podcast, Shaq laid out the difference:

"My kids are older now. They're kinda upset with me. They're not really upset, but they don't understand. I tell them all the time: ‘We ain't rich. I'm rich.'"

He went on: "You got to have a bachelor's or master's degree, and then, if you want me to invest in one of your companies, you're going to have to present it to me. Bring it to me, and I'll let you know. I'm not giving you nothing."

He may leave four-figure tips for strangers, but for his kids? It's all about hustle, discipline, and a pitch deck.

Image: Shutterstock