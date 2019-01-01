Hachijuni Bank Ltd is a Japan-based company that is principally engaged in banking. The company is a regional bank, with its business mainly based in Nagano Prefecture. The company's core business segments consist of the leasing business segment and the banking business segment, which includes the banking and credit card businesses. The company generates the majority of revenue from the banking business segment. The majority of its branches are located in certain areas of Japan, and the firm also has a business presence in overseas markets such as Hong Kong, Dalian, Shanghai, and Bangkok.