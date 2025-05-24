Elon Musk Praises Google DeepMind's Veo 3 AI Video Model, Says 'It Is Awesome'

At its annual developer conference this week, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google unveiled Veo 3, the latest upgrade to its AI video generation tool developed by Google DeepMind.

What Happened: The new model doesn't just generate high-resolution, cinematic visuals — it also includes realistic audio, such as ambient sound, effects, and even spoken dialogue, setting it apart from competing tools.

Unlike OpenAI's Sora, Meta Platforms, Inc.'s META MovieGen, or Runway's Gen-4, none of which currently offer audio support, Veo 3's ability to merge visuals with synchronized sound has sparked a wave of viral clips that left many online users questioning whether they were seeing AI or reality.

"It's kind of mindblowing how good Veo 3 is at modeling intuitive physics," said Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind, on Friday, adding that this progress could offer crucial insights into the computational complexity of the universe.

See Also: Sundar Pichai Reveals Google-Parent Once Super Intensely Debated About Buying Netflix: ‘In A World Of Butterfly Effects…’

In response, Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk replied, saying, "It is awesome. Nice work." Musk expressed admiration for Google's Veo 2 last year.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It's Important: While Musk has been praising Google's video models, he has previously voiced concerns about Google's Gemini, which he accused of being biased following widespread backlash over its inability to generate accurate images.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, it was reported that Musk's AI venture, xAI, is gearing up for a major investment that could significantly benefit Nvidia Corp. NVDA. xAI intends to deploy 1 million GPUs near Memphis.

Price Action: Alphabet Inc.’s Class A shares slipped 1.40% on Friday, with Class C shares down 1.39%, based on data from Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Alphabet holds a growth score of 88.68%. Click here to see how it stacks up against other companies.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock