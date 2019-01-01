|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Galexxy Holdings (OTCPK: GXXY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Galexxy Holdings.
There is no analysis for Galexxy Holdings
The stock price for Galexxy Holdings (OTCPK: GXXY) is $0.05 last updated Wed Mar 30 2022 19:36:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Galexxy Holdings.
Galexxy Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Galexxy Holdings.
Galexxy Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.