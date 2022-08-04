Galexxy Acquires CBD & Functional Mushroom Health Supplements Manufacturer, WellBeing Farms

Galexxy Holdings Inc., GXXY has finalized the acquisition of WellBeing Farms LLC, a company specializing in the production and marketing of specially formulated CBD-functional mushroom health supplements. GXXY is issuing 30 million restricted common shares to WBF in order to acquire 100% of WBF’s membership interests.

WellBeing Farms’ distinctive marketing plan incorporates outdoor promotional billboards in combination with strategically located smart vending kiosks for convenient and fast customer delivery. Early market interest has been positive and the company’s initial product launch in August is being promoted on 10 billboards in the Los Angeles market. This is to be followed by national expansion which will target up to 32,000 independently owned US health and fitness clubs for smart kiosk placement.

WBF and Galexxy have been working together since early 2022 at Galexxy’s Murietta production facility with production equipment that was owned by Galexxy Corp, which has now been transferred to GXXY for use by GXXY and WBF. This equipment will complement WBF’s recent $100,000 capital expenditure on new equipment.

Ross Lyndon-James stated; “We believe we’re at the forefront of CBD and functional mushroom formulated products. We’re excited to combine these uniquely differentiated products to our exciting marketing plan in order to meet growing consumer demand for easier and more convenient access to specialty health supplements”.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of Kindel Media via Pexels and Wendell Smith via Flickr