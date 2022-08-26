Strategic Leadership Changes At Cannabis Firms: What's New At Vertosa, Rubicon And Galexxy

Top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis industry will soon convene at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on Sept. 13-14 in Chicago. In the meantime, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space:

Vertosa Welcomes New Members

Cannabis company Vertosa has welcomed Cara Newkirk and Ryan Pinsky to its team.

Newkirk, a strategic marketing and business expert with two decades of experience in the food and beverage ingredients industry, agreed to serve as the company's executive vice president of business development. She most recently worked as the business development director at Synergy Flavors Inc., as well as at FONA International LLC, Innova Flavors and White Plate Creative.

Pinsky, who will serve as Vertosa's vice president of sales, touts a decade of experience in all facets of the cannabis industry. He previously served as a partner at Taima Extracts Inc.

"The cannabis industry continues to evolve, and it's critical for our company to recruit and retain talented individuals who can propel it forward," Vertosa CEO Ben Larson said. "Both Cara Newkirk and Ryan Pinsky possess unique skill sets and endless knowledge to help Vertosa approach the cannabis industry in new ways."

Rubicon Organic's CEO Resigns

Rubicon Organics Inc. ROMJ ROMJF has revealed that Jesse McConnell has resigned as the company's CEO.

CFO and board member Margaret Brodie will serve as the liaison between the company's leadership and the board during this transition.

"My job as co-founder and CEO has been to get the business to a place where there is a highly talented team in place, a super-premium quality product, and a financially stable and profitable business," McConnell said. "I'm incredibly proud that the company is at this stage."

Galexxy Holdings Names New Chairman & CEO

Galexxy Holdings Inc. GXXY, following its recent acquisition of Wellbeing Farms LLC, has appointed Iain G. Saul to be chairman and CEO.

Saul's resume boasts an extensive background in bringing new products to market. He has also provided funding to the company, and is a financier of Wellbeing, a company that produces and sells specially formulated functional mushroom and CBD-mushroom combination products.

