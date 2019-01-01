QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
46.17 - 47.09
Vol / Avg.
12.1K/24.4K
Div / Yield
1.07/2.27%
52 Wk
35.9 - 49
Mkt Cap
442.7M
Payout Ratio
57.89
Open
46.17
P/E
26.29
EPS
0.54
Shares
9.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:15PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 10:03AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 4:50PM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 5:10PM
Benzinga - Apr 14, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Mar 10, 2021, 4:20PM
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
Artesian Resources Corp operates as the holding company of eight wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. It distributes and sells water, including water for public and private fire protection, to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company is focusing on a wide spectrum of activities, which include identifying new and dependable sources of water supply; developing wells, treatment plants and delivery systems to get water to customers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Artesian Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Artesian Resources (ARTNA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ: ARTNA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Artesian Resources's (ARTNA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Artesian Resources (ARTNA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Artesian Resources (NASDAQ: ARTNA) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting ARTNA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.87% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Artesian Resources (ARTNA)?

A

The stock price for Artesian Resources (NASDAQ: ARTNA) is $47.06 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Artesian Resources (ARTNA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.

Q

When is Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) reporting earnings?

A

Artesian Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Artesian Resources (ARTNA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Artesian Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Artesian Resources (ARTNA) operate in?

A

Artesian Resources is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.