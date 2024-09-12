GSK Reveals 'Positive' Data From Mid-Stage Study Of Seasonal Influenza mRNA Vaccine

Thursday, GSK plc GSK announced headline results of a phase 2 trial for its mRNA seasonal influenza vaccine program.

The trial studied a range of mRNA formulations in older and younger adults to evaluate vaccine candidates that could improve immune responses against influenza A and B strains, compared to the current standard of care.

The data demonstrated positive immune responses against influenza A and B strains compared to the current standard of care, meeting all predefined success criteria in the tested age groups of older and younger adults.

Interim data suggest the vaccine candidates have an acceptable safety and reactogenicity profile for all mRNA formulations tested.

These results build on the previous phase 2 trial and confirm the mRNA platform elicits strong overall antibody titres with an acceptable safety profile.

With these results, the GSK mRNA seasonal influenza vaccine program will progress into late-stage clinical development.

Vaccine candidate based on CureVac N.V.’s CVAC proprietary second-generation mRNA backbone

The Phase 2 study was initiated following interim data reported in April from the Phase 2 part of the ongoing combined Phase 1/2 study in seasonal influenza.

In July, GSK and CureVac restructured their existing collaboration into a new licensing agreement, allowing the companies to prioritize investment and focus on their respective mRNA development activities.

Since 2020, GSK and CureVac have worked together to develop mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases.

Price Action: GSK stock is down 0.91% at $43.37, and CVAC stock is down 1.98% at $2.97 at last check Thursday.

