Green Stream Holdings Inc is a United States-based company that provides clean and affordable solar energy. It has developed a Solar Greenhouse with an integrated Aquaponics system that allows maximizing growth yield, with limited space, such as on top of commercial rooftops, or standalone space in a water-deprived environment, increasing bottom line profits on continuous growth, and saving on utility costs. It has business operations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. Its project portfolio includes New Solar Green House, Stitch Building, Saint Raymond's Church and School Bronx, Hampton's Solar on Pergola, and Stellar Management.