Range
0 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
1.9M/2.9M
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
1.5M
Payout Ratio
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
327.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Green Stream Holdings Inc is a United States-based company that provides clean and affordable solar energy. It has developed a Solar Greenhouse with an integrated Aquaponics system that allows maximizing growth yield, with limited space, such as on top of commercial rooftops, or standalone space in a water-deprived environment, increasing bottom line profits on continuous growth, and saving on utility costs. It has business operations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. Its project portfolio includes New Solar Green House, Stitch Building, Saint Raymond's Church and School Bronx, Hampton's Solar on Pergola, and Stellar Management.

Green Stream Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Green Stream Hldgs (GSFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Green Stream Hldgs (OTCPK: GSFI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Green Stream Hldgs's (GSFI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Green Stream Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Green Stream Hldgs (GSFI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Green Stream Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Green Stream Hldgs (GSFI)?

A

The stock price for Green Stream Hldgs (OTCPK: GSFI) is $0.0047 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:55:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Green Stream Hldgs (GSFI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Stream Hldgs.

Q

When is Green Stream Hldgs (OTCPK:GSFI) reporting earnings?

A

Green Stream Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Green Stream Hldgs (GSFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Green Stream Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Green Stream Hldgs (GSFI) operate in?

A

Green Stream Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.