Range
1.26 - 1.31
Vol / Avg.
26.5K/122K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.17 - 23.86
Mkt Cap
27.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.28
P/E
0.18
EPS
-0.38
Shares
21.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Graybug Vision Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's products under pipeline are GB-102, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, or wet AMD, and diabetic macular edema, or DME; GB-103; and GB-401.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Graybug Vision Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Graybug Vision (GRAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ: GRAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Graybug Vision's (GRAY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Graybug Vision (GRAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Graybug Vision (NASDAQ: GRAY) was reported by SVB Leerink on May 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting GRAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 290.63% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Graybug Vision (GRAY)?

A

The stock price for Graybug Vision (NASDAQ: GRAY) is $1.28 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Graybug Vision (GRAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Graybug Vision.

Q

When is Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) reporting earnings?

A

Graybug Vision’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Graybug Vision (GRAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Graybug Vision.

Q

What sector and industry does Graybug Vision (GRAY) operate in?

A

Graybug Vision is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.