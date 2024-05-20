Top 3 Financial Stocks That Are Set To Fly This Quarter

Loading... Loading...

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Fundamental Global Inc. FGF

On May 14, the company said revenue increased 11.2% to $11.1 million for the first quarter. Mark Roberson, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The first quarter of 2024 continued the positive trends from 2023 as demand for laser projection and customer upgrade initiatives favorably impact revenue and margins. The ICS acquisition continues to perform, and we believe there are other opportunities in the market to accelerate scale in the services business. The Strong/MDI transaction represents a compelling valuation, and we are very excited to participate in the future growth of Saltire.” The company's stock fell around 8% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $1.00.

RSI Value: 29.15

29.15 FGF Price Action: Shares of Fundamental Global fell 0.9% to close at $1.13 on Friday.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. GPMT

On May 7, Granite Point Mortgage posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results. “Our first quarter earnings were primarily affected by the factors continuing to impact the commercial real estate sector, including prolonged high interest rates, historically low transaction volume and suppressed market liquidity,” said Jack Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Granite Point. The company's stock fell around 23% over the past month. It has a 52-week low of $3.2850.

RSI Value: 25.74

25.74 GPMT Price Action: Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust gained 2.4% to close at $3.41 on Friday.

DLocal Limited DLO

On May 14, dLocal reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings and said there is a greater likelihood of coming in towards the lower end of its guidance range.. The company's stock fell around 28% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $9.04.

RSI Value: 16.07

16.07 DLO Price Action: Shares of DLocal fell 1.6% to close at $9.59 on Friday.

