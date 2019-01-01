QQQ
Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc is an online gaming company that has Live Dealer and Live Casino Floor in the United States online gaming market. It offers to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events. The company operates real money online gaming within the State of New Jersey and also contracted to manage certain third parties that are also authorized to operate real money online gaming in New Jersey for which the company receive royalties and cost reimbursement.

Golden Nugget Online Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Nugget Online (GNOG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ: GNOG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Golden Nugget Online's (GNOG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Golden Nugget Online (GNOG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ: GNOG) was reported by Benchmark on August 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GNOG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Nugget Online (GNOG)?

A

The stock price for Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ: GNOG) is $7.15 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Nugget Online (GNOG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Nugget Online.

Q

When is Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Nugget Online’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Golden Nugget Online (GNOG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Nugget Online.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Nugget Online (GNOG) operate in?

A

Golden Nugget Online is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.