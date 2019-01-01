Vifor Pharma (OTC:GNHAF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vifor Pharma
Vifor Pharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vifor Pharma (OTCPK: GNHAF) was reported by UBS on March 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting GNHAF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vifor Pharma (OTCPK: GNHAF) was provided by UBS, and Vifor Pharma upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vifor Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vifor Pharma was filed on March 1, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 1, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vifor Pharma (GNHAF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Vifor Pharma (GNHAF) is trading at is $173.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
