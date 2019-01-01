Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Genie Energy
Genie Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Genie Energy (NYSE: GNE) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on March 20, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting GNE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Genie Energy (NYSE: GNE) was provided by Noble Capital Markets, and Genie Energy initiated their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Genie Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Genie Energy was filed on March 20, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 20, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Genie Energy (GNE) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Genie Energy (GNE) is trading at is $8.17, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
