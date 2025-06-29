This Uber Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Citigroup analyst George Gianarikas downgraded the rating for Lyft, Inc. LYFT from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $22 to $14. Lyft shares closed at $15.85 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas downgraded Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $90 to $84. Uber shares closed at $93.12 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. analyst Trey Grooms downgraded GMS Inc. GMS from Overweight to Equal-Weight and maintained the price target of $95. GMS shares closed at $98.54 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst David George downgraded Bank of America Corporation BAC from Outperform to Neutral and maintained the price target of $52. Bank of America shares closed at $47.46 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
