This Uber Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names.

Citigroup analyst George Gianarikas downgraded the rating for Lyft, Inc. LYFT from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $22 to $14. Lyft shares closed at $15.85 on Thursday.

Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas downgraded Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $90 to $84. Uber shares closed at $93.12 on Thursday.

Stephens & Co. analyst Trey Grooms downgraded GMS Inc. GMS from Overweight to Equal-Weight and maintained the price target of $95. GMS shares closed at $98.54 on Thursday.

Baird analyst David George downgraded Bank of America Corporation BAC from Outperform to Neutral and maintained the price target of $52. Bank of America shares closed at $47.46 on Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock