Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Globus Medical
The latest price target for Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $68.00 expecting GMED to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.04% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Globus Medical maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Globus Medical, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Globus Medical was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Globus Medical (GMED) rating was a maintained with a price target of $74.00 to $68.00. The current price Globus Medical (GMED) is trading at is $66.64, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
