Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gamida Cell reported in-line EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.34.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 6.74% increase in the share price the next day.

