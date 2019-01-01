Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$0.11
Quarterly Revenue
$319.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.1B
Earnings History
Genmab Questions & Answers
When is Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) reporting earnings?
Genmab (GMAB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB)?
The Actual EPS was $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Genmab’s (NASDAQ:GMAB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $115.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
